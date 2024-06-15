Swiss captain Xhaka wants ‘new chapter’ at Euros after dream season

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka is ready to write a “new chapter” at Euro 2024 after his dream season with Bayer Leverkusen. Xhaka, whose country face Hungary in their Euro opener on Saturday, helped Leverkusen spring a surprise as they went undefeated to win the Bundesliga title for the first time this term.

Xabi Alonso’s team also won the German Cup and reached the Europa League final before losing to Atalanta in a defeat that has provided Xhaka with all the motivation he needs at the Euros. Asked if it was possible to surpass Leverkusen’s golden campaign with Switzerland at the Euros, Xhaka told reporters: “Magnificent, what does it mean? It hasn’t been a perfect season because we lost the Europa League final.

“It is a new chapter, a new challenge with the national team, and then with Leverkusen next season. “I’m looking forward to the Euros starting for us tomorrow. We would like to win all the games of the group stage.”

Xhaka, 31, was hailed by Hungary coach Marco Rossi as one of the best players in the world at his position on Thursday.

But, while plaudits are nice, the former Arsenal star is more focused on ensuring Switzerland emulate their run to the European Championship quarter-finals in 2021.