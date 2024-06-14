8,000 tickets issued for lane violations in Lahore

Traffic police have issued challan tickets to more than 8,000 vehicles for violation of lane discipline on the first day of the campaign in Lahore on Friday.

In this regard, City Traffic Officer (CTO) Amara Athar said that initially zero tolerance policy has been adopted on five model roads for lane discipline.

Initially, Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road and Main Boulevard Road Gulberg were cracked down.

The CTO said that action against motorists and car riders who used wrong lane is ordered while motorcyclists will use the extreme left lane.

Violation of the stop line will not be tolerated, said Amara Athar.

She said that all resources will be used to eliminate wrong parking.

The CTO directed the divisional officers to hold meetings with business community and inform them about action. Registration of cases should be ensured for establishing encroachments, Amara Athar directed.