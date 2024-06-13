Legislators urge govt to provide maximum relief to masses

The lawmakers in the Senate Thursday urged the government to provide maximum relief to the downtrodden segments of society in the federal budget 2024-25 and called for reducing taxes and increasing allocations for the education and health sectors.

Senator Saifullah Abro while participating in the budget debate said that all issues should be resolved in Parliament, the representative and proper forum for the masses. He held the caretaker government responsible for halting development projects in Sindh, Punjab, and other provinces.

Saifullah also stressed the need for basic health facilities in Sindh. He criticized the policy that prevents non-filers from traveling abroad. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Bushra Anjam Butt praised the government for presenting a balanced and comprehensive budget addressing various issues. She called for expanding the tax net for the welfare of the masses and appreciated the significant allocations for health and education.

Bushra Butt accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of politically victimizing educational and other projects in Punjab during its tenure, harming the future of school-going children. She supported public-private partnerships to enhance the capacity of state-owned entities and reduce the government’s burden.

President of the Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan, criticized the numerous taxes imposed on the masses and called for their review to provide relief in the federal budget. He noted that previous budgets, including this one, failed to offer any relief to the downtrodden.

He urged the government to enhance allocation for education and health sector. Senior PPP leader Senator Taj Haider claimed that the government did not consult party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the federal budget. He opposed the privatization of government entities, which he argued creates unemployment. Taj Haider advocated for running inefficient institutions and promoting policies to reduce dependence on foreign loans. He also suggested the government for providing cheap fertilizer to the farmers.

Parliamentary Leader of the National Party (NP), Jan Muhammad Buledi, urged the government not to withdraw subsidies given to farmers and other sectors, warning that such steps would bring hardship to common people. He welcomed the announcement of insurance coverage for the journalist community and urged its rapid extension to more media personnel.

Jan Buledi also appreciated the increased funds allocated to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Senator Dost Muhammad Khan said no relief was given to the people in the budget. He criticized the government for imposing tax on the people of merged tribal districts.

Besides release of already promised funds of Rs 75 billion, he demanded that more development funds should be allocated for the merged districts, along with provision of job opportunities in order to remove the sense of deprivation of the tribal people.

Senator Khalil Tahir lauded the government for presenting a people-friendly budget in critical economic conditions. The government had announced sizeable increase in the salaries and pensions of government employees, which was appreciable, he added. He called for imposing tax emergency, besides expanding the tax network by bringing landlords in the tax net.

Senator Aon Abbas, while taking part in the debate, said more funds should be allocated for education, health and food security in the budget. The state enterprises organizations should be made vibrant rather than privatizing them, he added.

He said a very meager amount of Rs 15 billion was allocated for the agriculture sector which was not sufficient.

Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro claimed that the last Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had made record borrowing during its three and a half years tenure.

He urged the government to provide funds to the universities in Sindh.

Senator Danesh Kumar regretted that only two development schemes were given to Balochistan in the budget. He alleged that sufficient amount was not allocated for dualization of Quetta to Karachi highway as over 6,000 passengers had lost their lives so far in accidents on the road.

He claimed that no officials were present to note recommendations of the senators.

Senator Dr Afnanullah said thatSouth Punjab was not being ignored in the provincial budget. Hefty amount was specified in the provincial budget for the construction of South Expressway for South Punjab. He said agriculture was a devolved subject and the provinces would allocate budget for it.

Senator Abdul Wasay of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, while taking part in the debate, said that no measures were announced in the budget for controlling inflation and creating employment opportunities in the country. In 2022, floods had wreaked havoc in many areas of Balochistan but its victims had not yet received any compensation so far, he added.

Syed Masroor Ahsan of the Pakistan Peoples Party said his party would not derail democracy in the country. He called upon all the political parties to resolve issues through dialogue. The increase in sale tax would further overburden the people, he added.

Haji Abdul Shakoor Khan said that the merged tribal districts FATA should be given their promised development funds to address the longstanding issues.

Deputy Chairman Syeedal Khan directed the ministers and officials concerned to ensure their presence during the budget debate. Later the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10:30 a.m.