IK calls Naqvi biggest beneficiary of favouritism

Imran Khan on Monday called for action against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, urging him to ‘undergo surgery’ after he failed to conduct fair elections.

He was responding to Naqvi’s remarks made a day earlier, in which he indicated that significant changes would take place in the national team following the six-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The PCB chief remarked that a “major surgery” is now necessary. “Initially, I believed a minor surgery would suffice, but after this poor performance, it’s clear that a major overhaul is needed. The nation will soon witness substantial changes,” Naqvi said.

In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail’s courtroom today, Khan criticised the authorities, highlighting ongoing security issues. “Our soldiers are being martyred, and robberies are occurring in Islamabad, yet they do not care,” Khan remarked.

He further added: “Mohsin Naqvi is the biggest beneficiary of favouritism.”

Khan alleged that efforts are being made to silence him and cover up election rigging, criticising the Chief Election Commissioner for overseeing fraudulent activities. He also condemned actions against PTI members across Punjab, noting that gatherings were disrupted, and party members were detained wherever they held conventions

Highlighting personal grievances, Khan mentioned the raid on PTI leader ShibliFaraz’s residence and urged his party to prepare for nationwide protests.The former prime minister also complained about being denied the same privileges as Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari when they were in prison, who received home-cooked meals and frequent visits.

Following this, a journalist inquired about the relevance of the Hamoodur Rahman Commission report to the current situation, to which Khan consulted with his lawyer, Intazar Hussain Panjutha, before the jail staff asked the media to leave the courtroom.