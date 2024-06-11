Sellers hike LPG price by Rs10 per kg

Despite punishing heatwave in the provincial capital, the sellers in Lahore have increased the price of LPG by Rs10 per kilogram.

The LPG per-kilogram price has now reached Rs230 from Rs220. On May 29 last, the price of LPG was massively reduced from Rs250 per kg to Rs180 amid emergence of fissures between local traders and importers in Karachi.

In this regard, Chairman LPG Distributors Association Irfan Khokhar had said that due to the differences in the LPG mafia the price of LPG has gone down by Rs60 to Rs70 per kg. He had said that Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) reduced production cost as three ships of imported LPG had arrived at Karachi Port.