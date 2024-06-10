US dollar thrashes Pakistani Rupee in interbank

The US dollar gained 15 paisas against Pakistani Rupee in interbank trading on the first business day of the trading week. The new price of the greenback reached Rs278.35. The American currency closed at Rs278.20 on Friday. The investors are looking forward to the new monetary policy of the Central Bank of Pakistan. China and Pakistan have agreed to boost mining cooperation and promote the implementation of a pact on strengthening mining development and industrial cooperation, according to a joint statement from the two countries. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Beijing from June 4 to 8, in a bid to upgrade cooperation under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a key part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. According to the joint statement published by China’s foreign ministry, the countries will promote investment by Chinese firms in Pakistan’s mining industry, and strengthen the planning of mining industry parks, including deep processing of ores.