Switzerland, Austria draw before heading to Euros

Switzerland and their Alpine neighbours Austria played out a 1-1 draw on Saturday in a final match before both sides head over the border to Euro 2024 in Germany. Christoph Baumgartner put visitors Austria ahead in the fifth minute at the Kybunpark in St. Gallen before Silvan Widmer levelled for the hosts in the 26th minute. Switzerland had most of the possession but Austria racked up more shots. “We know we can do much better,” Swiss winger Dan Ndoye said afterwards. “That’s what’s a little frustrating today. But the team facing us was solid. We made good sequences at times; that’s what we have to keep for next week, and then modify the little things that weren’t there today,” the Bologna player told RTS television. “I can do much better, but I’d rather it happen today than next week. “We have the quality; it’s just that today it wasn’t so good.” Switzerland’s Denis Zakaria added: “I think it’s a draw we have to take positively.