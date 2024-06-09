Balochistan unveils new pension scheme

The Balochistan government announced a new pension scheme for employees to be recruited in the coming year. This plan, detailed by officials from the provincial Finance Department, will involve contributions from both the employee and the government.

According to media reports. under the scheme, a portion of the employee’s monthly salary will be deducted and deposited towards their pension. The provincial government will then match this contribution, creating a bigger retirement nest egg. This accumulated amount will be distributed to the employee upon retirement.

Importantly, the new scheme applies only to future recruits. Existing government employees will continue under the current pension system.

The official announcement of the program is expected during the presentation of the provincial budget for the next fiscal year.