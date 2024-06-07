New Gwadar airport nears completion

The New Gwadar International Airport, a flagship project under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is now in its final stages of construction. Set to be a modern marvel, the airport spans across 4,300 acres of land, boasting a runway capable of accommodating the Airbus A380, the world’s largest aircraft. With a sleek terminal building covering 14,000 square meters, the airport aims to elevate Gwadar’s infrastructure and pave the way for future development. The project, estimated at $246 million, is on track for completion in 2024.