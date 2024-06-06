Power tariff high by Rs3.33 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday increased the price of electricity by more than Rs3.

According to the notification issued by NEPRA, the price of electricity has been increased for one month, in which the new price has been escalated by Rs3.33 per unit.

The notification states that NEPRA has increased the price of electricity as part of the monthly fuel price adjustment for April and the consumers will make the additional payments in the current month’s bills.

According to the notification, the increase will not be applicable to K-Electric consumers.