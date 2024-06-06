Vivek Oberoi responds to love from Pakistan

Vivek Oberoi responded to all the love Indian actors receive from their Pakistani fans, unlike the image portrayed in Bollywood films.

In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, Vivek Oberoi was caught in a heartwarming interaction with his fans from Pakistan, who expressed their admiration for the Bollywood star, as they moved past his swanky Bentley, on the streets of Dubai.

Reacting to the love, Oberoi said, “When you come to Dubai, you realise, no matter how strongly Indian you are, you come here and you see the way the Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepalis, Sri Lankans love you.”

“You start to lose the sense of boundaries and that ‘Bollywood villain’, which is on the other side of the border. It starts to feel like: does the hate exist?” he added.

The ‘Saathiya’ actor continued, “I mean it is quite controversial to say this, but the way they love our food, our culture, our films, the way they love us, they give us so much love and respect, where is the hate?”

“I am sure there must be a few people who might be like that, but generally people love us,” he concluded.

Notably, Oberoi, along with his wife and two kids, have shifted bases from India to UAE, for a better life.

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop series ‘Indian Police Force’ for Amazon Prime Video.