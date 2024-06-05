Amnesty for elderly, women prisoners on Eid

The Punjab Home Department has drafted a proposal to reduce sentences and release certain prisoners in celebration of Eidul Azha. This summary, prepared by the Home Department, is set to be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

According to officials, the proposal includes male prisoners over 70, female prisoners over 60, and women incarcerated with children under five who have completed two-thirds of their sentences. Good conduct is also a mandatory condition for their commutation and release.

In a related development, Punjab Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal visited Central Jail Lahore to inspect facilities, including the jail kitchen, hospital, prisoner barracks, and the industrial and vocational center. Mengal emphasized the importance of providing food to prisoners in accordance with hygiene standards.