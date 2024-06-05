Punjab launches ‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Monday launched the ‘Maryam ki Dastak App’, which aims to provide various services directly to people’s doorsteps.

The “Maryam Ki Dastak App” will offer a range of services, including: Issuance of domicile, e-stamping, birth/death certificates, marriage/divorce certificates, vehicle registration/transfer and tax payments.

The residents of Punjab can avail the services from their home as the representative of the government departments will reach the house and make the necessary documentation. Following the completion of the process, the certificates will be delivered at the applicant’s doorstep.

The initiative tackles the long-standing issues of multiple visits to government offices, long queues, inconsistent information, and the Commission Agent Mafia, providing citizens with a robust doorstep service delivery system.

Through the Dastak Initiative, citizens can schedule visits from representatives via user-friendly web portals or mobile applications, streamlining the process and minimising frustrations.

The app introduces commission-based representatives, ensuring efficiency and citizen satisfaction, and a feedback and rating system, promoting accountability and continuous improvement. It also offers multiple online payment options, enhancing accessibility and convenience.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government is committed to providing relief to the people of Punjab, and the “Dastak” app is a step in this direction. Maryam Nawaz announced that 70,000 jobs will be provided to youth through this platform.

She also mentioned that the Ramadan package and field hospitals have been successfully launched, and now essential medicines are being delivered to people’s doorsteps.

Additionally, cancer patients are being provided with two months’ worth of medication at their doorstep.

The chief minister added that she personally visits the ground to ensure that services are being delivered effectively.

Qatari Ambassador

“We want to promote economic relations between Punjab and Qatar,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while meeting, along with Pakistan Muslim League-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan H.E. Mr Ali Bin Mubarak Al Khater, in order to discuss possible investment opportunities in Punjab, labor force supply from the province, and other matters of mutual interest. Cooperation in the development of infrastructure and other sectors in Punjab were also discussed in the meeting. Madam Chief Minister briefed H.E. Mr Ali Bin Mubarak Al Khater about the business-friendly policies of Punjab government; and invited Qatari businessmen and industrialists to invest in Punjab.

Both leaders stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations and find new ways of cooperation.

Qatari ambassador praised the skilled manpower of Pakistan, and expressed interest in increasing recruitment of skilled labor force from Punjab.

Kisan Card launched to facilitate farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has initiated the registration process for the Kisan Card, underscoring her commitment to boosting the productivity and prosperity of farmers.

Under the project, agricultural loans worth Rs 300 billion will be given to farmers annually. 500,000 farmers in Punjab, owning up to 12.5 acres of agriculture land, will be able to benefit from the project.

The CM informed that in order to apply for the card, land must be registered in Land Record Center, and the mobile SIM must be registered against applicant’s own ID card number. Maryam Nawaz Sharif said every farmer will be able to get an easy loan of up to Rs 150,000 for one crop season using Kisan Card.” Farmers will be able to buy fertilizers, seeds and other agricultural inputs with the card. Identity card of the farmer will be verified by NADRA, and it will be ensured that the applicant is not a defaulter of any financial institution.

The CM said the farmer will return the easy installments of interest-free loan within six months. She highlighted that after paying off the loan, the farmer will be eligible to get a loan again for the next crop. Maryam Nawaz said for registration, applicants can send PKC (Space) ID card number to 8070 from their registered mobile number.

Children’s safety collective responsibility: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that special measures should be taken to protect rights of children in war-torn areas. In her message on the International Day of Innocent Children hit by aggression, she said that today is a day to understand life and psychological problems of children who are victims of violence, conflicts and aggression in the world.

The CM said that the mental and physical violence inflicted on innocent lives by brutal human beings causes children constant mental agony, adding that no child deserves to suffer horrors of war, abuse, or exploitation.

She added that ensuring safety of children was a collective responsibility. “We want a society where children can grow up in a peaceful environment free of fear and violence” she vowed.

She said: “We all have to work together to improve the present and future of children and protect their rights.”

Sarkein Bahal…Punjab Khushhal

“Ensure to meet deadline for the construction, repair and rehabilitation of roads across Punjab,” Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned while chairing a special meeting to review progress on the construction, expansion and rehabilitation of roads in the province.

Madam Chief Minister was briefed in detail about the progress made so far in the roads maintenance program in the Province. She was also briefed on the construction and maintenance of 5 major expressways in Punjab.