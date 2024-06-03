Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan appointed VC Air University

Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan Hilal-Imtiaz (Miltary) has been appointed Vice Chancellor of Air University, Islamabad.

Throughout his tenure in the PAF, Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan has exemplified leadership and excellence in various capacities, notably as a decorated fighter pilot and in key administrative roles. As the Vice Chancellor of Air University, a renowned, top-ranked institution for higher education and research in Pakistan, Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan will spearhead the university’s mission to deliver quality education and its future growth. Expressing his fervor for his new role, Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan remarked, ” It is a privilege to lead an institution which has excelled in teaching, learning, and interdisciplinary research with a wide range of undergraduate, master, and Ph.D. programs in cutting edge technologies including computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security. At Air University we are committed to fostering an environment of academic excellence, innovation, and leadership development”.