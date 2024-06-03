Alizay Sultan reacts to Feroze’s second marriage

Actress Alizay Sultan Khan reacted to Feroze Khan’s second marriage, who just tied the knot with the Dua and made public announcement via Instagram post, by uploading an adoring video with her kids.

In the video, it can be seen Alizay Shah’s warming gestures for her kids.

The former couple is the parents of two children, Sultan Khan and Fatima Khan.

Aliza and Feroze’s split hit the headlines when it was claimed that so-called ‘domestic violence’ was the cause of their divorce.

Feroze Khan denied the claims.

Feroze and Aliza tied the knot in March 2018 and share two children, a boy and a girl. Aliza announced on her Instagram account on September 1, 2022, revealing her decision to separate from her ex-husband.

In her statement, she said her four-year marriage was full of chaos and claimed to experience “continuous physical and psychological violence, infidelity, blackmail, and degradation”.

Aliza wanted to protect her children from growing up in a “toxic household.”

Aliza submitted evidence to the District and Sessions Courts in Karachi East, which included images of bruises allegedly inflicted by Feroze on July 7, 2020, and May 10, 2021.

Aliza’s family took her for a medico-legal examination at the Postgraduate Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and the medical reports were also submitted to the court.

The reports confirmed the presence of bruises on her arms and waist, consistent with her claims of being subjected to physical abuse.