Street crimes continue to claim lives in Karachi

Karachi continues to grapple with a surge in crime, with another robbery turning deadly. A 27-year-old mechanical engineer and gold medalist was brutally murdered in the Gulshan Iqbal area while resisting a robbery attempt.

The victim, identified as Irtiza, surrendered his motorcycle to the robbers but attempted to hide behind the vehicle. Despite this, the robbers shot him.

Irtiza was married just two years ago. In a separate incident, the SHO of Gulshan Iqbal police station has been suspended following a robbery attempt against a woman near North Nazimabad’s Five Star area.

The motorcycle-borne assailants snatched her purse and even assaulted her. The perpetrators fled the scene with the purse after threatening the woman with a weapon.

CCTV footage shows the assailants assaulting the woman after she resisted. She attempted to flee, but they managed to snatch her purse. Police confirmed that the victim has not yet filed a complaint regarding the incident. Meanwhile, in Orangi Town, a robbery suspect was caught red-handed and subsequently died due to mob violence. The deceased robber’s accomplices are still being sought by the police. Weapons and stolen goods were recovered from the suspect.