Fans react to Madhuri’s act of removing Rafah post

Many of Madhuri Dixit’s fans are annoyed with her act of deleting ‘All eyes on Rafah’ post from Instagram mere hours after posting it. Madhuri joined a massive social media movement alongside 40 million others, among them Bollywood luminaries such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and others, to denounce the Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza through the “All eyes on Rafah” narrative. However, she faced backlash on social media for removing the post shortly. Fans criticised her in the comments of her latest Instagram reel, calling her action “pathetic.” One user wrote, “Posting and deleting because of what some people think is even more pathetic. Very disappointed.” Another person commented on X, saying, “Ma’am you deleted post after facing backlash.” An Israeli airstrike caused a fire that killed 45 people in a tent camp in Rafah, Gaza, on Monday, sparking global outcry and calls for Israel to stop its assault. Over half of the victims were women, children and elderly and the death toll is expected to rise due to severe injuries, according to health officials in Gaza.