‘Poet Farhad case to remain open until he appears in IHC’

Adjourning the hearing till June 07, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge has given a ruling over the issue of poet Ahmad Farhad’s recovery that this case will not be disposed of till his appearance in this court.

During the hearing of the case on Friday, the Additional Attorney General told the court that Poet Ahmed Farhad is on physical remand with Azad Kashmir Police till June 02. Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal appealed to the court that Ahmed Farhad’s family had met him in police custody so the petition of habeas corpus should be disposed of.

On this, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said this case will end only when he appears in the court. When the judge asked about the number of cases on the poet, the Additional Attorney General told the court that there were two FIRs on Ahmad Farhad within the limits of Azad Kashmir as per his knowledge.

When the judge asked to present him in his court, the Additional Attorney General argued that Kashmir is a foreign territory with its constitution and its courts. And, judgments of Pakistani courts in Azad Kashmir appear as judgments of foreign courts, he added. The court asked the additional attorney general that Ahmad Farhad was arrested on May 29 but the court was looking for location of him before that.

On this, the additional attorney general said, “Sir, this will be seen by the court there [Azad Kashmir]. The judge said everyone should work within the law. Justice Kiyani further said how many cases have been registered on Ahmed Farhad, the police must have booked him in 30 to 40 cases on the protest.

Advocates Iman Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha appeared before the court from the petitioner of the case Arooj Zainab. Iman Mazari told the court that the poet’s family went to Dhirkot police station but Ahmed Farhad was not there.