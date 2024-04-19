Faizabad commission report should be made public, suggests Abbasi

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has suggested that the Faizabad commission report should be made public after it was leaked.

Former prime minister Abbasi, while speaking with a private TV channels, said he had not read the commission’s report as yet. The commission was formed on the instructions of the Supreme Court, its TORs were also framed by the Supreme Court. Abbasi said the commission was told to write down the questions and he (Abbasi) would answer them. They sent me 24 questions and I replied. The former prime minister said ISI was an institution of the federal government. Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal was also present in the meeting.

“There was no need to approve the agreement. We had given powers to the committee. As per Ahsan Iqbal, TLP wanted Faiz Hameed to sign the agreement,” said the then prime minister. He further said it was Iqbal’s responsibility who was to be included in the committee. “I think Iqbal must have selected Faiz Hameed. We had told Iqbal how far we could go and how much flexibility we could show. I probably never met Faiz Hameed as prime minister,” Abbasi said. The former premier said Zahid Hamid was not asked to resign at all. Hamid himself offered to resign two weeks ago. Hamid was opposing the amendment. At that time as per circumstances, Hamid’s resignation was accepted. The former prime minister said they discussed to stop the sit-in in a meeting.