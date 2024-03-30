Chinese investigators arrive to join Besham probe

Chinese investigators arrived in Pakistan on Friday to join a probe into the killing of five Chinese nationals in a suicide attack, the interior ministry said, seeking to stem assaults threatening Islamabad’s drive to modernise the economy.

Tuesday’s incident was the third major attack in little over a week on China’s interests in Pakistan, where Beijing has invested more than $65 billion in infrastructure projects as part of its wider Belt and Road initiative. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met the Chinese team of investigators at Beijing’s embassy and briefed them on the investigation so far, said a statement issued by the government.

Two days earlier, officials shared with the Chinese embassy the preliminary findings of their investigation into the attack. In late 2022, the two allied countries started a joint investigation into an attack that year on China’s nationals and its interests, which have seen a rise in recent months.