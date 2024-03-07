Unilever’s ‘Investing in U’ event celebrates women’s leadership

Unilever Pakistan celebrates the success of its “Investing in U” event, held on March 7th, 2024, in honour of International Women’s Day. The event, aimed at empowering women and fostering leadership in the workplace, witnessed an overwhelming response from participants across various industries.

“Investing in U” brought together a diverse community of professionals, mentors, and advocates dedicated to uplifting women in the workplace. The event featured Mentoring Clinics, Leadership Circles, and the Women’s Biz Corner, providing valuable opportunities for networking, skill-building, and inspiration.

Through one-on-one interactions, seasoned industry professionals invested their time to provide guidance and insights to mid-career professionals as part of their growth journey. These mentors shared invaluable wisdom, offered personalised advice, and helped young professionals carve their own paths to success, in their respective fields. This nurturing environment not only facilitated knowledge exchange but also laid a solid foundation for development beyond the event.

“We are thrilled with the outcome of the ‘Investing in U’ event,” said Fathema Zuberi, Director Human Resources from Unilever Pakistan. “It was truly inspiring to see women from different backgrounds come together to support and empower each other. We believe that investing in women’s leadership is not only a moral imperative but also crucial for driving innovation and growth in our industries.”

Throughout the event, participants engaged in meaningful discussions, exchanged valuable insights, and established important connections that will contribute to their professional growth and development. Mentoring Clinics provided a platform for mentorship opportunities, while Leadership Circles offered enriching sessions led by industry experts.