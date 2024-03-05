Heavy rains, snowfall bring life to standstill in parts of country

Dozens of people lost their lives while hundreds were stranded as heavy rain and snowfall have brought life to a standstill in Gilgit-Baltistan, parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Quetta and other parts of Balochistan remained in the grip of freezing weather, with sub-zero temperatures forcing people to remain indoors. Meanwhile, rains continued to lash several areas of KP.

On the other hand, major thoroughfares in KP and GB were blocked at multiple points for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), 22 millimetres of rain was recorded in KP’s Drosh in the last 24 hours, 17 in Upper Dir, 15 in Mirkhani, 12 in Saidu Sharif and six in Malam Jabba and Chitral. It added that the lowest temperature was recorded in Kalam, Kalat, Quetta, Malamjabba, Astore, Skardu, Gupis and Mir Khani. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the death toll from torrential rain and snowfall in KP has reached 35. Besides, 43 people sustained injuries in separate rain-related incidents.

KP PDMA spokesperson Taimor Khan told the meda that 46 houses across the province were completely damaged in rainfall and landslides while over 300 were partially destroyed. He said relief items had been dispatched to the affected districts on the special directives of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Directives were also issued regarding the clearance of blocked roads, Khan added.