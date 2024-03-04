PTI mandate stolen on February 8, says Aamir Dogar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Malik Aamir Dogar said on Sunday that the country had a quiet revolution on February 8.

Speaking to media at the Parliament House before the assembly session to elect prime minister, he said the PTI mandate was stolen on February 8. The party had won 180 seats as the nation voted for the ideology of the PTI founder, he added.

The PTI nominee for the office of speaker said the ECP has not yet decided on the reserved seats of the PTI. If those seats are counted, the total seats of the PTI becomes 235, Dogar continued.

JAMSHED DASTI: Meanwhile, Jamshed Dasti said they have been defeated squarely on February 8. The [new] government would prove to be a disaster for the country, he added.

An anti-people government would not last long, he said and added that the government formed by those who have been rejected by the people would spell doom for the country.

“We are fighting them inside parliament and outside. We have faced their highhandedness. We will not let Shehbaz Sharif government run for six months,” Dasti stated.

Latif Khosa: Latif Khosa, a PTI leader, has clarified that their party’s protest against rigging and irregularities in the Feb 8 polls result was their constitutional right but it mustn’t be labeled as rowdyism. He asserted that the party was struggling for the prevalence of democracy, rule of law, and public justice.

Ali Muhammad Khan: Ali Muhammad Khan affirmed that today was the day of tough competition between Form-45 and Form-47, the day of real and forged mandate, referring to the election of the coveted seat of the prime minister of Pakistan.

He added that the real victory would be the victory of the people’s mandate and truth whether the rivals won by rigging and malpractices. He stressed that the PTI founder would be victorious and would take the throne of the prime minister of Pakistan one day.

Zartaj Gul: Zartaj Gull hit out at its political rivals PML-N, stating they were mandate-looters. She claimed that the real victor was the PTI founder and Form-45 in the Feb 8 polls.

It must be noted that PTI has nominated Omar Ayub for the office of prime minister and asserted that the party wasn’t awarded with its due seats in National Assembly.

Just before the election of PM of Pakistan today, leaders of political parties are busy in heated exchange of words.