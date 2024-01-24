Faryal Talpur to address Sindh PPP rifts

The Pakistan People’s Party leadership has taken notice of internal differences among the party’s leaders, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday.

Faryal Talpur has been entrusted to visit various districts of Sindh to settle differences within the party that could harm the PPP’s fortunes in the general election scheduled for February 08. Talpur, the President of the PPP’s women’s wing, will visit Thatta and Mirpur Khas to iron out internal party differences. The party’s district Tharakar leadership has also been summoned for a meeting. The top leadership has also directed President Sindh People’s Party Nisar Khuhro to play his role in solving differences among various party leaders.

“We don’t want to lose an assembly seat owing to our mutual differences,” party sources said. PPP Senator Jam Mehtab Dahar recently announced the election contest against the PPP candidate Shaharyar Shar from Ghotki’s PS-18. Jam Mehtab Dahar was elected senator from Sindh on the PPP ticket in the March 2021 Senate election.

A high-level party delegation had met Mehtab Dahar and asked him to withdraw his nomination papers in favor of the party candidate Shaharyar. The party is also facing the same problem in Balochistan, where two politicians affiliated with the PPP announced their resignation over a ticket distribution dispute. Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani resigned from PPP – Mastung district. At the same time, Tahir Mehmood Khan announced the contest as an independent candidate after not getting a party ticket from the PPP. Meanwhile, five other candidates from the constituency PB-44 of PPP announced that they would contest the election as independent candidates after the party issued a ticket to Mir Obaid from the same constituency.