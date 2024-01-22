Almost everyone on TV is junior to me: Maira Khan

Film and TV actor Maira Khan shared that she is among some of the senior actors of the industry at the moment and started acting at the age of 5.

In her latest outing on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, popular actor, model and VJ Maira Khan revealed that she first appeared on TV as a child actor when she was only five and has been working on and off since then. “I’ve been working since then so almost everyone around is junior to me, because I don’t think, there are hardly any other actors working from that age, except for a very few,” she told the host.

Khan also shared that she regularly takes breaks from acting projects to avoid monotony in life and also to protect her mental health. “Whenever I’m back from a hiatus, there is a different sort of energy in me altogether and an eagerness to work, which also results in better performance on screen,” she explained. During another segment, Khan also revealed that she is related to A-list actor Faysal Qureshi from her maternal side and they are second cousins to each other.

On the work front, Khan was seen in the first season of ARY Digital’s reality show ‘Tamasha’ where she stood in the fifth position among the 13 contestants.

Meanwhile, she also received praise for her performances in several super hit projects namely ‘Noorul Ain’, ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyann’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Bulbulay’, ‘Bewafa’, ‘Jalan’ and ‘Mujhay Vida Kar’.