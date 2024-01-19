Sajal opens up about real-life emotions and the power of feelings in acting

Sajal Ali, the Pakistani actress known for her nuanced portrayals and expressive eyes, recently revealed a side of herself that might surprise her fans.

In an interview, Ali confessed that like her on-screen characters, she is a whirlwind of emotions off-camera too.

When asked if her emotional intensity extends beyond acting, Ali readily admitted, “I think I am as emotional in real life as I am when acting. Viewers might think I’ve become stronger, but I’m still very much the same.”

For Ali, emotions are the lifeblood of her craft. “If I were to get rid of my feelings,” she declared, “I wouldn’t be able to act.” Ali explained that it’s the spectrum of emotions she carries within – not just sadness and tears, but a whole rollercoaster – that allows her to bring depth and authenticity to her roles.

But there’s more to Sajal Ali than just tearful dramas. When queried about her sense of humour, the actress surprised everyone with a mischievous grin. “My sense of humour is excellent,” she claimed, “and those close to me know it well.” She added that her playful side often goes unnoticed by the public, leaving many viewers with a one-dimensional perception of her.