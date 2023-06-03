Women’s role in water conservation highlighted

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Friday organized a Clean Campus Drive in collaboration with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University to highlight women’s role in sanitation and water conservation. According to a press release issued here, teachers and students from various departments of the university attended the seminar. Stalls displaying awareness materials on water and sanitation were set up. Students staged tableaus and played videos they produced on the environmental hazards of non-biodegradable plastic waste with a message to replace it with biodegradable bags. The hall was adorned with banners inscribed with slogans on the importance of cleanliness, sanitation, and water conservation. An awareness walk was organized at the end of the seminar, encouraging students to play their part in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH). Addressing the participants, chief executive officer Dr. Nasir highlighted women’s role in water and sanitation and how a clean environment could transform their lives.