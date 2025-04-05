European team to train Pakistani airport staff in security protocols

Next week, a team from the European Civil Aviation agency will visit Pakistan for a special training program. This will be the first time airport staff receive specialized training in aviation security from European experts. The training sessions will take place at Islamabad Airport and focus on international security standards.

The two-member team was sent by the European Union to enhance security protocols in Pakistan. The sessions will cover key areas like Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) and the use of Explosive Detection Dogs (EDD). A spokesperson from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed that this initiative aims to align Pakistan’s aviation security with global benchmarks.

“This is a significant milestone in our efforts to improve aviation security in Pakistan,” the spokesperson noted. Previously, security standards faced scrutiny, but this training will help elevate them to international levels. Additionally, last year marked a turnaround for Pakistan’s aviation sector.

The European Commission lifted the suspension on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and authorized Airblue to resume flights to Europe. Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif highlighted that these changes resulted from dedicated efforts to strengthen the Civil Aviation Authority and improve safety standards.