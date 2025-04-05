Netanyahu to discuss tariffs and security with Trump in Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the White House on Monday. He will meet with President Donald Trump to discuss newly announced tariffs. Three Israeli officials revealed the visit, although Netanyahu’s office has not yet confirmed it. This meeting would make Netanyahu the first foreign leader to meet Trump in person since the tariff announcement.

The surprise invitation from Trump followed a phone call last Thursday with Netanyahu, who is currently in Hungary. During the call, Netanyahu raised concerns about the tariffs, prompting the invitation for a face-to-face meeting. Discussions will likely extend beyond tariffs to include Iran and the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

As part of Trump’s new tariff policy, some Israeli goods face a 17% tariff when exported to the United States. This could significantly affect Israel’s exports, particularly in machinery and medical equipment. The U.S. remains Israel’s closest ally and its largest trading partner.

In response to the tariff announcement, Israel canceled its remaining tariffs on U.S. imports. The two countries signed a free trade agreement 40 years ago, making nearly 98% of U.S. goods tax-free in Israel. This visit could play a critical role in shaping future trade relations and security matters between the two nations.