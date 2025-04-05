Nationwide protests against Trump and Musk’s policies planned

On Saturday, April 5, thousands will protest across the United States against the Trump administration and Elon Musk. These events, called the “Hands Off!” protests, aim to challenge cuts to Social Security and Medicare. Protesters will also address issues like economic inequality and human rights violations.

The demonstrations will occur in over 1,200 locations nationwide, including state capitals and city centers. Organizers expect nearly 400,000 participants, with around 12,000 people anticipated in Washington, D.C. The movement is backed by over 150 civil rights, labor, and social justice groups.

Protesters demand a halt to cuts affecting vulnerable communities, such as immigrants and low-income Americans. They view the administration’s downsizing of federal agencies and spending cuts as harmful. Their message is clear: “Hands off!” they say, resisting what they see as a “billionaire takeover” of the government.

As these significant protests unfold, the White House has taken precautions for safety. Organizers promise a peaceful demonstration but are determined to push for change. Speakers at the D.C. rally include Democratic Representatives and advocates calling for justice and protection of critical services for everyday Americans.