Sindh chief minister announces support for SOS children’s villages

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced a new initiative for SOS Children’s Villages. During a ceremony at CM House, he granted land in Karachi, Khairpur, and Jamshoro, along with a financial commitment of Rs437 million. This funding aims to enhance educational infrastructure for vulnerable children throughout Sindh.

As the Chief Minister could not attend, Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani read his message. The event celebrated 40 years of service by SOS Children’s Villages in Sindh and featured notable attendees. This included Dr. Dereje Wordofa, President of SOS Children’s Villages International, and other prominent figures in the community.

In his message, Shah praised the unique family-like structure of SOS Children’s Villages. He highlighted the organization’s role in providing loving care to children without parental support. Moreover, he celebrated the organization’s expansion and commitment to vocational training, education, and youth homes for independent living.

Shah emphasized the government’s long-standing partnership with SOS and unveiled plans for a new Village in Prem Nagar, Tharparkar. This development, the first in Tharparkar, aims to offer hope and opportunities to underserved children. He expressed gratitude to donors, staff, and volunteers who support this vital mission and called for ongoing collaboration to change lives for the better.