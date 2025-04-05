HBL PSL to introduce full urdu commentary for the first time

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made an exciting announcement for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). For the first time in the tournament’s history, fans will enjoy full-match commentary in Urdu. This significant change aims to enhance the experience for local cricket enthusiasts by allowing them to follow the matches in their national language.

According to a PCB statement, HBL PSL 10 will provide complete Urdu language coverage for every match. This initiative is part of the league’s broader effort to strengthen its connection with local audiences and make broadcasts more accessible. PSL Chief Executive Salman Naseer emphasized the importance of cricket in uniting people in Pakistan.

“This is a historic moment for our supporters,” Naseer stated. Fans can look forward to an engaging experience as the league aims to reach the hearts of cricket lovers across the nation.

Broadcast details, including the commentary panels for both Urdu and English, will be shared closer to the tournament’s start date. The PSL’s 10th edition is scheduled to kick off on April 11. Notably, former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja will not be part of the current commentary list, according to local reports.