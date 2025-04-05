Imam-ul-Haq hurt after facial injury in third ODI against New Zealand

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq suffered a facial injury during the third One-Day International against New Zealand. He had to retire hurt after being struck in the face by a throw while attempting a quick single. The incident occurred in the third over of Pakistan’s chase for a target of 265 runs.

Imam was hit after a fielder’s throw deflected off his helmet, resulting in him collapsing to the ground in visible pain. Immediate medical attention was provided, and he was taken off the field by ambulance for further assessment. Footage captured the alarming moment, drawing concern from fans and teammates alike.

Team officials reported that Imam underwent a concussion test, which he unfortunately failed. As a result, he had to retire from the match and was replaced at the crease by Usman Khan. At the time of the incident, Pakistan was in a good position, having scored 55 runs without loss in their innings.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Imam was receiving treatment at the stadium’s emergency medical center, promising to provide further updates on his condition. This incident complicated Pakistan’s chase in the final ODI of the bilateral series.