Hardik Pandya sets new IPL record with 5 wickets

In a remarkable display of skill, Hardik Pandya made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He took five wickets in a single match, a feat no captain has accomplished in 17 years. This occurred during the 16th match of IPL 2025. Lucknow Super Giants batted first, scoring 203 runs for 8 wickets. They set a challenging target of 204 runs for the Mumbai Indians.

Pandya’s bowling performance was exceptional. He led his team by taking five crucial wickets, achieving this milestone for the first time in T20 matches. These figures also set a new record for the best bowling performance by any captain in IPL history. Previously, former spinner Anil Kumble held the record with four wickets in a match.

Not only did Pandya shine with his bowling, but he also contributed with the bat. He remained not out, scoring 28 runs off 16 balls. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to secure victory for his team. Despite his strong performance, the Mumbai Indians could not chase down the target they faced.

In addition to Pandya’s achievements, there was another notable moment in the match. Tilak Varma became the fourth player in IPL history to be “retired out.” He scored just 25 runs off 23 balls. His head coach decided to replace him with Mitchell Santner due to his poor performance. This match showcased thrilling moments and individual records.