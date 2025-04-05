DC Sheikhupura applauds LWMC for outstanding sanitation efforts in Ferozewala during Eid

Sheikhupura – The Deputy Commissioner of Sheikhupura has commended the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for its exceptional performance in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene across Tehsil Ferozewala during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Recognizing the tireless efforts of LWMC’s field teams and management, the DC appreciated their round-the-clock operations which ensured swift removal of animal waste and maintained a clean environment throughout the festive period. The acknowledgment reflects the company’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality public service, especially during critical times.

“This recognition is a proud moment for the entire LWMC team,” said a spokesperson. “Our staff worked day and night to provide citizens with a clean and hygienic environment to celebrate Eid, and we are grateful that our efforts have been acknowledged at the district level.”

LWMC has consistently implemented efficient waste collection strategies and mobilized additional resources during Eid to cope with the surge in waste generation. The recognition by DC Sheikhupura serves as a strong morale booster for the workforce and reiterates the importance of cleanliness in public health and community well-being.