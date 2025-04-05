Chief justice and SCBA president address Balochistan’s challenges

In Islamabad, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) emphasized the importance of upholding fundamental rights in a democratic society. He met with Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Mian Muhammad Rauf Ata to discuss pressing issues in Balochistan. The CJP stressed that everyone must adhere to these rights consistently.

During the meeting, the SCBA president outlined the current situation in Balochistan. He noted that fundamental rights, guaranteed by the Constitution, are largely absent in the province. This lack of rights has worsened law and order, leading to unrest and rising insurgent activities. Ordinary citizens face road closures affecting their daily lives.

Additionally, Rauf Ata shared details from consultative meetings focused on Balochistan’s problems. He highlighted the need for a national consensus to address these issues effectively. Many political leaders agree that a democratic approach is essential for resolution.

The discussion between the CJP and the SCBA president reflects a broader concern for the people of Balochistan. Their commitment to fostering dialogue aims to restore peace and uphold rights in the province. Continued collaboration between legal and political bodies is crucial for ensuring stability and justice in Balochistan.