Gold prices drop sharply in Pakistan after recent highs

Gold prices have seen a significant drop after recently reaching new heights. The All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported a sudden decrease. The price of 24-carat pure gold per tola fell by 5,500 rupees. As a result, it now stands at 320,000 rupees. This drop comes as a surprise to many investors.

Additionally, the price of 24-carat gold per 10 grams decreased by 4,714 rupees. It is currently selling for 274,348 rupees. Meanwhile, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 grams also dropped. It fell by 4,322 rupees, now priced at 251,494 rupees. These changes signal a shift in the gold market.

Moreover, silver prices are also declining. The price of silver per tola decreased by 460 rupees to 3,120 rupees. Similarly, the price of silver per 10 grams fell by 395 rupees, reaching 2,674 rupees. These trends suggest a broader decline in precious metals.

Experts note that gold prices in the global market dropped by 51 dollars. The current price is 3,038 dollars per ounce. Just a few days ago, on April 3, gold reached a peak of 325,500 rupees after an increase. This sharp decline raises questions about future market trends.