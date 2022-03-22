Nation stands firmly with PM against corruption: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said the whole nation was standing behind Prime Minister Imran Khan against the corrupt elements and supporting his struggle to root out this menace.

Imran Khan was fighting for the nation and all those who looted the country in the past many decades will be held accountable across the board, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition’s attempt of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would be failed badly as all allies were with the government and disintegrated members would also rejoin the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said the PTI government would not only fulfill its constitutional tenure but would also form the next government with two-third majority on the basis of performance.

Ali Muhammad said PTI to hold its public rally under the law of land.