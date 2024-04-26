China urges US not to interfere in its internal affairs

BEIJING (Xinhua) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China’s attitude has always been consistent. China views and develops China-U.S. relations from the world vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

He said China’s position has always been consistent. China adheres to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, and commits to promoting the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

Wang said China’s request has always been consistent. China proposes to respect each other’s core interests, and urges the U.S. side not to interfere in China’s internal affairs, suppress China’s development, or cross China’s red lines when it comes to China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests.