Ahsan Zafar Syed assumes the office of President & CEO Engro Corporation

Ahsan Zafar Syed has assumed the office of President & CEO Engro Corporation, after the completion of Ghias Khan’s seven-year tenure at the Group. He began his journey with Engro in 1991 as a young engineer, accumulating three decades of experience in operations, project management, and strategic leadership across the petrochemical, energy, and food & agriculture sectors.

Before his appointment as President and CEO of Engro Corporation, Ahsan led Engro’s flagship fertilizer business. Under his leadership, Engro Fertilizers became the most valuable fertilizer company on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The increase in valuation is attributable to portfolio optimization where the company divested low return noncore businesses, improved market positioning of Engro urea, scaled up specialty fertilizers, enhanced digital presence to better serve the farmers, and completed one of the largest turnaround activities at the Plant site focused on driving efficiencies and debottlenecking urea capacity. In his earlier role in the Company, Ahsan led the construction of the $1.1 billion Enven Plant, a milestone achievement for Engro and one of the largest projects completed in Pakistan.

During his tenure as CEO of the Energy vertical, Ahsan played a pivotal role in realizing Pakistan’s Thar dream by unearthing indigenous coal and operationalizing a 660MW power plant at mine mouth.