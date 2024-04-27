Kaspersky Next: new flagship product line for business

Kasperskyintroduces its new flagship product line ‘Kaspersky Next’ combining robust endpointprotection with the transparency and speed of EDR (Endpoint Detection andResponse) alongside the visibility and powerful tools of XDR (ExtendedDetection and Response). Customers can now choose one of three product tiers tailoredto their business requirements, the complexity of their IT infrastructure, and theiravailable resources.

According to a report from a survey, 52% of companiesstate security operations are more difficult today than they were several yearsago. 41% of respondents believe that the evolving and rapidly changing threatlandscape is the key reason behind difficulty in security operation while 20% sighted lack of cybersecurity skills orstaff to keep up with security analytics and operations as key issue. Amid the constantly evolving cyberthreat landscape, it is vital forcompanies to have a comprehensive cybersecurity solution they can trust andrely on for effective protection.