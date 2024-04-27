CM Maryam invites Holland to invest in Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met the Ambassador of Holland in Pakistan Mrs. Henny de Vries in which matters pertaining to mutual interest along with enhancing bilateral relations between Holland and Punjab were discussed in the meeting. Mrs. Henny de Vries congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected as the first woman Chief Minister. Matters pertaining to enhancing trade relations along with investment promotion prospects were reviewed in the meeting. The Chief Minister invited the Dutch companies and investors to avail maximum benefit from business opportunities in the province. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We can benefit from Netherland’s latest mode of agriculture and technologies. We want to enhance cooperation with Netherland in the cultivation of crops, irrigation techniques and agricultural machinery sectors. We want to benefit from the expertise of Netherland in order to improve Punjab’s agricultural production and performance. We want to acquire Netherland’s technological assistance so as to put in order water reservoirs in a better manner, reducing floods and improving the quality of water. We desire to promote exchange of students’ delegations along with launching a joint research programme. We want to avail maximum benefit from the expertise of Netherland for the promotion of Punjab’s renewable energy sectors along with lowering dependence on the fossil fuel.”

ADM Holding

“Educational institutions including schools are being digitized in line with the modern needs,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with a delegation of ADM Holding Limited, led by its Senior Advisor Mr Umar Farooq. She added, “The latest computer tabs will be provided to teachers in schools to improve upon the preparation and attendance of their lessons.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Digitization will be completed through public private partnership.” She added, “Youth, especially women, can be empowered using ICT skills, because by freelancing, they can take the path of self-employment.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted, “The start of free Wi-Fi service in Lahore is a right step in this direction.” She added, “This service will be gradually expanded to other cities of the province after Lahore.”

Earlier, the senior advisor ADM Holding Limited gave a briefing on the provision of internet in schools. The possibilities of mutual cooperation in education, health, housing and other sectors in Punjab were also discussed in the meeting.

Both leaders agreed in principle to cooperate for the establishment of video gaming centers for international competitions. The delegation of ADM Holding Limited also offered to establish entertainment arena, boxing and football academy in Lahore.

Madam Chief Minister directed the Sports Minister to review prospects of cooperation with ADM Holding Limited’s delegation.

The meeting also reviewed ADM Holding Limited’s interest in partnering for the issuance of vehicle number plates and digitization of land record system in Punjab.

Umar Farooq appreciated the vision of public service of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He said,” The Chief Minister is carrying out valuable projects for the welfare of people in Punjab.”

Treatment

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved Rs 13 lakh aid for the treatment of renowned visual artist, author and art educationist Professor SM Mansoor, who is undergoing treatment at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) for a liver disease. She said, “The Punjab government will provide Rs 4.5 lakh annually for the treatment of Professor SM Mansoor for three years.” She added, “Prof. SM Mansoor will be able to get free treatment from PKLI.”