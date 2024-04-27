Nawaz asked to retake helm of PML-N amid ‘internal rifts’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah stated on Friday that he has urged the party’s supremo, Nawaz Sharif, to resume leadership of the party once again.

Sharif, a three-time prime minister, relinquished his position within the party following his disqualification in the Panama Papers case of 2017, which also led to his departure from the prime minister’s office.

Sanaullah’s announcement comes amidst internal tensions within the ruling party in Punjab and at the federal level. Despite internal criticisms, the PML-N seems determined to maintain its stance, choosing to ignore dissenting voices in hopes that such critiques will not gain significant traction.

Notably, several prominent figures within the party, including Sanaullah, portfolio-less Federal Minister Javed Latif, Senator Javed Abbasi, and former Senator Asif Saeed Kirmani, have publicly criticised the leadership. Their remarks have ranged from questioning cabinet formations to expressing disillusionment with the party’s alignment with the establishment, straying from its “vote ko izzat do” (respect the vote) slogan.

The airing of these grievances has tarnished the party’s reputation as a proponent of democracy. Interestingly, all four critics share a commonality: either facing electoral defeat or lacking party support for re-election, leaving them outside of legislative assemblies.

Following today’s meeting of the party’s Punjab chapter, Sanaullah announced in a press conference that Nawaz Sharif was removed from office due to a conspiracy. He reiterated his request for Sharif to reassume the party’s top position, stressing that Sharif’s narrative would guide the party’s direction, whether towards reconciliation or resistance. Sanaullah pledged to provide the leadership that the people expect, expressing optimism that under Nawaz Sharif’s presidency, the party would address its shortcomings and regain popularity.

He also highlighted the party’s confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, proposing Nawaz Sharif’s presidency given Shehbaz’s responsibilities.

Shehbaz Sharif, he said, did not take any decision without consulting Nawaz Sharif and he is trying to get the country out of economic difficulties while Maryam Nawaz is taking steps for public relief.

He affirmed the party’s Punjab chapter’s support for both the federal and Punjab governments. Answering the question regarding PTI founder Imran Khan’s bail and possible release, Sanaullah said that Khan is not sher (lion) but real lion is us. “We have no problem tf the courts release him, but the country has suffered due to the apolitical behaviour and intransigence of the PTI founder,” he remarked.