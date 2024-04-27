Jolion HEV Officially Launched in Pakistan!



The strategic partnership of GWM and SAZGAR brought with it the world renowned Haval brand to Pakistan. After launching three of the most advanced SUVs to the Pakistani market, the H6, H6 HEV, and Jolion, SAZGAR has once again launched another spectacular offering to the customer base in the country – called the Haval Jolion. The remarkable progress of SAZGAR since November 2022 is extremely commendable, and a new hybrid vehicle is a testament to the company’s commitment to the future.

The Jolion HEV – a hybrid vehicle that combines the best of both worlds, offers 190HP and 375Nm of Torque. With an extremely sleek look, updated front and rear design from the petrol-only Jolion, and an array of innovative features, the newly released hybrid vehicle is set to become a worthwhile competitor to other options in the market. Jolion HEV is priced at PKR 9,295,000, with a booking amount as low as PKR 180,000/- and delivery times of 2-3 months only. As a result, SAZGAR has become the only player in the industry to have not one, but TWO locally assembled hybrid vehicles.

The impressive feature list includes L2 Autonomous Driving, a Head Up Display, Ventilated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more. What makes this vehicle truly special is the astonishing hybrid technology, the same as the Haval H6 HEV. At this price point, most other SUV options in the market are petrol-only, which gives the Jolion HEV a clear edge.

SAZGAR has also recently unveiled two CBU vehicles, namely the fully electric GWM ORA 03, and the Tank 500 (2.0L Hybrid). Consequentially, SAZGAR has become the NEV segment leader (New Energy Vehicles), with other notable EVs such as rickshaws that are exported to other countries in Africa and Asia.

A launch event to celebrate the advent of the Haval Jolion HEV was held recently, at the SAZGAR car facility in Lahore. Among the attendees was the entire SAZGAR management, dealership representatives, GWM representatives, and all factory workers. The program included a mystical launch sequence where the car was revealed in all its glory, and ended with words of encouragement from the senior management as well as awards of recognition to the exceptional workforce that has made this launch possible.

Below are a few snapshots from the event itself, check them out, and do let us know your thoughts in the comments below!