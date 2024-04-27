Wajood Society Pioneers Pakistan’s First Alliance of Transgender Adolescents and Youth

Multan, South Punjab, Pakistan – April 25, 2024 – In a historic stride towards inclusivity and empowerment, Wajood Society proudly announces the launch of Pakistan’s inaugural Alliance of Transgender Adolescents and Youth. The initiative, spearheaded by the esteemed Madam Bubly Malik, Head of Wajood Society, marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards embracing diversity and ensuring the rights of all citizens.

The launch event, held today in Multan, South Punjab, brought together key stakeholders, activists, and community members in a celebration of progress and unity. Ms. Saro Imran, a renowned advocate for transgender rights, lent her expertise as the event’s facilitator, guiding discussions and fostering a spirit of collaboration.

The Alliance, founded with the vision of fostering leadership development, providing life skills-based education, promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), facilitating economic empowerment, and advocating for legal rights, stands as a beacon of hope for transgender adolescents and youth across Pakistan.

With a core team comprising 10 dedicated members and an additional 40 general members, the Alliance is poised to make a tangible difference in the lives of transgender individuals, offering support, resources, and opportunities for growth and self-realization.

Madam Bubly Malik, speaking at the launch, expressed her heartfelt commitment to the cause, stating, “It is our collective responsibility to ensure that every individual, regardless of gender identity, is afforded the dignity, respect, and opportunities they deserve. The formation of this Alliance is a testament to our unwavering dedication to upholding the rights and well-being of transgender adolescents and youth.”

The event featured insightful discussions, interactive workshops, and networking sessions aimed at empowering participants and fostering a sense of community and belonging. Attendees expressed their enthusiasm and optimism for the future, emphasizing the importance of solidarity and collaboration in effecting meaningful change.

As Pakistan’s first Alliance of its kind, this groundbreaking initiative sends a powerful message of inclusivity and acceptance, reaffirming Wajood Society’s commitment to advancing social justice and equality for all.