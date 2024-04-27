Celebrating Tradition: World’s Largest Rallis Crafted by Sindhi Artisans



In a celebration of heritage, skilland craftsmanship, we are pleased to announce the creation of two of the world’s largest rallis, traditional quilts of Sindh.

Crafted by 20 skilled women artisans from the community in Mithi, Tharparkar, these rallis embody the rich tapestry of Sindh’s heritage, echoing the spirit of the powerful “AayiAayi” from Coke Studio Season 15.

Paying homage to centuries-old traditions, the first ralli, known as the Lahore Ralli and the second, known as the Karachi Ralli, stand as testament to craft, artisanship and community. Each stitch reflects the intricate artistry passed down through generations.

These pieces of art have also been crafted to represent the culture of collaborative effort. Made between 20 women artisans representing the organization Aman Kay Rang, it is these women whose craft has preserved Sindhi artisan traditions, elevating the visibility, stories and knowledge of these traditions, across the world, one stitch at a time.

The 20 women who crafted these are:

Sati, Sabita, Bhavita, Nenu, Manu, Radha, Jamoo, Roshni, Andra, Shanti, Reeta, Ramsha, Pushpa, Itiyan, Durga, Kiran, Samjhu, Sangeeta, Anita and Hansu.

The inspiration behind these magnificent rallis finds resonance in the culture, art and music found in “Aayi Aayi” from Coke Studio Season 15. Curated by Xulfi and directed by Awais Gohar, this evocative song captures the essence of Sindh’s heritage and resilience. With each note, the song weaves tales of courage and endurance, echoing the timeless narratives passed down through generations, quite like the rallis themselves.

In “Aayi Aayi”, Noman Ali, Babar Mangi, Marvi and Saibancelebrate the spirit of Sindh. Their collective artistry, like the ralli’s themselves, serves as a vibrant celebration of culture and identity.

Through the intricate patterns and vibrant colors of these ralli’s, the 20 artisans commemorate the enduring legacy of Sindhi craftsmanship and the indomitable spirit of its people.

These creations are exhibited as Pakistan’s first Ralli billboards at Sherpao in Lahore and at FTC Flyover in Karachi.