Senate passes Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2022 unanimously

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Thursday passed the Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2022 unanimously as reported by the Standing Committee.

The bill was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan in the House. When the minister tabled the motion seeking permission to introduce the bill, the opposition members objected to the move. The motion was put forth to vote through division, but tied with 29 votes each.

Following a tiebreaker vote by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the motion was passed. “I will go with the treasury,” the Senate chairman announced, casting the decisive vote.

However, the opposition did not oppose bill after reading clause by clause and was passed unanimously. Statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that the ministry has been mandated to provide equitable and affordable health system through effective health delivery structure.

Allied health professionals and paramedics are defined as personnel who assist in providing healthcare services in the healthcare delivery system.

The purpose of the bill to regulate the Allied Health Professionals of every specialty through standardization of curriculum and training; registered all qualified Allied Health Professionals and safeguard their rights. Later the House was prorogued sine die.