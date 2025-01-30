KP to include drug rehabilitation treatment in Sehat Card scheme

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday announced the inclusion of drug rehabilitation treatment under the Sehat Card Scheme and directed officials to prepare a proposal for provincial cabinet approval.

He was chairing the first meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Drug Control here, attended by provincial cabinet members, including Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Faisal Tarakai, and Syed Qasim Ali Shah, along with the Chief Secretary, officials from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), police, and other relevant departments.

The meeting also decided to intensify anti-narcotics operations across the province. Police have been instructed to launch a large-scale crackdown on drug dealers, and officials failing to take effective action will be removed from their positions, said an official communique.

A special task force meeting will be held in 15 days to review the progress of these operations in all districts.

Expressing concern over poppy cultivation in some areas of the province, the meeting devised a plan to eradicate it.

A committee has been formed to hold discussions with farmers within a week and submit a report to the Chief Minister. The government will provide alternative crop seeds to encourage farmers to switch to legal cultivation.

The Chief Minister emphasized that those involved in the drug trade will be dealt with strictly and assured that there will be no leniency for individuals responsible for destroying lives through addiction.

He directed authorities to expand anti-drug operations in all districts and praised the ongoing drug rehabilitation program in Peshawar, recommending that addicts from other districts also be transferred to rehabilitation centers in Peshawar. He also ordered special measures for rehabilitating addicts currently imprisoned.

During the meeting, officials provided a detailed briefing on the Drug-Free Peshawar campaign, which has resulted in three heroin-mixing factories being shut down in Peshawar.

Reports also highlighted that in Khyber district, 200 kanals; Mohmand, 112 kanals; Swabi, 45 kanals; and Mansehra, 13 kanals of poppy crops have been destroyed.

Separately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced a mega package for members of Peshawar Press Club.

The Chief Minister announced a one-time grant of Rs. 50 million for the Peshawar Press Club in the current fiscal year and increasing the seed money of the Journalists’ Welfare Endowment Fund from Rs. 128 million to Rs. 200 million.

He announced the package during the oath-taking ceremony of the elected Cabinet of PPC here at CM House.

The Chief Minister also announced doubling the number of scholarships for the children of deserving journalists and issuing allotment letters for journalists’ plots in New Peshawar Valley soon.

He further announced to provide solar systems to journalists through a balloting mechanism.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif (Advisor to the Chief Minister), PTI’s Central Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram, Secretary Information Arshad Khan, and a large number of journalists.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister congratulated the newly elected President, cabinet, and governing body members.

He emphasized that journalism is a noble and highly responsible profession, and if practiced with truth and integrity, its significance increases manifold.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that a wise person learns from mistakes and stressed the importance of focusing on the future instead of dwelling on the past. He said that if every sector fulfils its responsibilities properly, societal problems will decrease.

The Chief Minister urged that before forming an opinion about anyone, one should think multiple times. He stressed that those who inform and educate the public must be reliable, and to maintain credibility, one must never compromise on principles.