‘SECP probing cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases’

With regard to taking up the investigations by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against capital market players, as reported by certain quarters, it is clarified that Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (the “Commission”), has been investigating cases of insider trading and market manipulation and consequently, filing criminal complaints in relevant court of law in terms of Securities Act, 2015.

“Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has the mandate to investigate the aspect of money laundering in predicate offences under Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 (the “AML Act, 2010″) and Insider Trading/Market Manipulation is one of such predicate offences”, quoted a SECP press release.

Separately, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) will host the InsureImpact Conference Pakistan (ICP) 2025, in Karachi on 12th February, 2025.

The broad theme underpinning the conference is “Journey to an Insured Pakistan – fostering collaboration, engagement & innovation”, said a news release. The conference will feature a comprehensive agenda covering key strategic discussions, including a holistic overview of the insurance ecosystem, stakeholder engagement, disaster and agricultural insurance in the context of climate change, expansion of mandatory insurance, harnessing the potential of health insurance, and advancing the vision of an insured Pakistan through digitalization, particularly by developing an optimal blueprint for a digital insurance infrastructure.