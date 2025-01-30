Rising Threat

Ever since the Taliban recaptured Kabul in August 2021, Pakistan has consistently pointed to the treasure trove left behind by American forces as a catalyst for the surge in terrorist activities in its backyard. With over 650 recorded attacks in 2023 and 1600 lives lost last year, Pakistan is well within its rights to worry about its problematic neighbour. While the Biden regime chose not to entertain these concerns, the new administration has surprisingly acknowledged the existence of approximately $7 billion worth of military equipment, tying potential financial assistance to its return.

However, the Taliban has given no indication of compliance, complicating efforts for diplomatic engagement. Nevertheless, a growing global awareness of Pakistan’s security crisis – stemming from a decade of resurgent terrorism – is still promising. Furthermore, a recent statement from the Foreign Office indicates that Islamabad is also ready to leverage this recognition to strengthen closer ties with the US.

In this shifting landscape, Pakistan’s leadership must reevaluate its international strategy, especially after seeing traditional regional giants like India bow their heads and toe the Trump line in the case of illegal migrants to avoid diplomatic isolation. The Taliban’s public showcase of captured American military hardware during victory celebrations, alongside irrefutable evidence of these weapons being used in terror attacks in Balochistan, highlight a poignant picture of our challenges. Past dismissals from Washington could give way to actionable dialogue and pressure toward robust measures against Taliban operations.

In light of the growing threats, Pakistan’s foreign office must pivot from a reactive to a more proactive stance. Central to this is the need to present and articulate a compelling case that highlights the Taliban’s modus operandi, its alliances, weapon acquisitions, and the impact of its actions on regional peace to add weight to claims for international support in counter-terrorism efforts.

Forging diplomatic relations with China, Russia, and Iran and sharing vested interests in regional security should be prioritized. Each faces its own threats from Afghanistan’s violence and potential spillover effects. The alarm bells have been getting louder and louder, and it’s critical that we manage to persuade the global powers to ensure compliance with the Doha Agreement. Taliban should not be given any more room to run amok with our security. *